Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a plastic wrapped kipper fish during a hustings event in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain, get ready: Boris Johnson is on the cusp of power
- Boris Johnson favourite to win Conservative Party’s leadership contest and replace PM Theresa May on Wednesday
- He has vowed to leave the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal
Topic | Britain
Boris Johnson holding a kipper at a Conservative Party leadership campaign hustings in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Fishy business: kipper rules Boris Johnson blamed on EU are actually British, says Brussels
- Likely next British prime minister held up one of the smoked fish at a Tory leadership conference to try to make a point about ridiculous EU rules
- Johnson claimed the kipper came from the Isle of Man, which is not bound by EU’s food safety regulations
