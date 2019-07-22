Channels

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano at the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna on March 4. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano dies aged 72

  • Amano’s poor health had begun to interfere with his day-to-day duties over the last year and he had planned to resign from the agency
Topic |   United Nations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:51pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:51pm, 22 Jul, 2019

The IAEA flag at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran has breached uranium enrichment cap, United Nations nuclear watchdog confirms

  • International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have verified that Tehran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per cent, the UN body said
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:35am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:32am, 9 Jul, 2019

