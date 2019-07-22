International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano at the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna on March 4. Photo: Reuters
UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano dies aged 72
- Amano’s poor health had begun to interfere with his day-to-day duties over the last year and he had planned to resign from the agency
The IAEA flag at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna. Photo: AFP
Iran has breached uranium enrichment cap, United Nations nuclear watchdog confirms
- International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have verified that Tehran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per cent, the UN body said
