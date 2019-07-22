Channels

Two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Photo: AP
Europe

Britain holds crisis talks over Iran’s seizure of tanker

  • The meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in the sensitive Gulf region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:40pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:40pm, 22 Jul, 2019

A screen grab of a video provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps showing its members boarding the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran refuses to release seized British oil tanker, says fate of crew depends on ‘cooperation’

  • The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard after being seized by Iranian troops in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
  • Tehran claims the oil tanker failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:43pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 21 Jul, 2019

