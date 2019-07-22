Two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Photo: AP
Britain holds crisis talks over Iran’s seizure of tanker
- The meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in the sensitive Gulf region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply
A screen grab of a video provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps showing its members boarding the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero. Photo: EPA
Iran refuses to release seized British oil tanker, says fate of crew depends on ‘cooperation’
- The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard after being seized by Iranian troops in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
- Tehran claims the oil tanker failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat
