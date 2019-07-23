Channels

A speedboat from Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Photo: Mehr News Agency via AP
Europe

Britain announces Europe-led mission to protect vital Gulf shipping after Iran’s ‘act of state piracy’

  • Plan comes in wake of Iran’s seizure of British-flagged tanker in Strait of Hormuz
  • British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says mission is was not part of US policy of putting ‘maximum pressure’ on Middle Eastern nation
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press  

Published: 6:42am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:42am, 23 Jul, 2019

People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran says it arrested 17 Iranians allegedly recruited by CIA and has sentenced some to death

  • Iranian intelligence official says those arrested worked on ‘sensitive sites’ in military and nuclear installations and were offered US jobs or visas
  • Trump calls announcement ‘totally false story’ and ‘another lie’ from Iran
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press  

Published: 4:40am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25am, 23 Jul, 2019

