A speedboat from Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Photo: Mehr News Agency via AP
Britain announces Europe-led mission to protect vital Gulf shipping after Iran’s ‘act of state piracy’
- Plan comes in wake of Iran’s seizure of British-flagged tanker in Strait of Hormuz
- British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says mission is was not part of US policy of putting ‘maximum pressure’ on Middle Eastern nation
People walk past a mural depicting an Iranian flag in Tehran on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iran says it arrested 17 Iranians allegedly recruited by CIA and has sentenced some to death
- Iranian intelligence official says those arrested worked on ‘sensitive sites’ in military and nuclear installations and were offered US jobs or visas
- Trump calls announcement ‘totally false story’ and ‘another lie’ from Iran
