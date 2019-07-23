Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The submarine Minerve vanished with 52 crew members on board as it was conducting exercises in the western Mediterranean with a maritime patrol aircraft on January 27, 1968. Photo: AFP
Europe

Submarine mystery: how France found doomed Minerve after 51 years

  • The renewed search of the submarine Minerve came amid demands from family members of the crew
  • The cause of the accident that led to the sinking has never been established
Topic |   France
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 11:36am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:55pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The submarine Minerve vanished with 52 crew members on board as it was conducting exercises in the western Mediterranean with a maritime patrol aircraft on January 27, 1968. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.