The submarine Minerve vanished with 52 crew members on board as it was conducting exercises in the western Mediterranean with a maritime patrol aircraft on January 27, 1968. Photo: AFP
Submarine mystery: how France found doomed Minerve after 51 years
- The renewed search of the submarine Minerve came amid demands from family members of the crew
- The cause of the accident that led to the sinking has never been established
Topic | France
The submarine Minerve vanished with 52 crew members on board as it was conducting exercises in the western Mediterranean with a maritime patrol aircraft on January 27, 1968. Photo: AFP