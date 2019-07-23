Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Besides his domestic battles, Boris Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson will become next UK PM after beating Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership race

  • Britain’s next prime minister faces crisis at home and abroad
Topic |   Britain
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 7:06pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:09pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Besides his domestic battles, Boris Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former British prime minister Gordon Brown in September 2014. Photo: EPA
Europe

Boris Johnson could be the UK’s last prime minister, ex-leader Gordon Brown warns

  • Former Labour leader warned a split with Scotland could come from a clash between Johnson’s hardline views and SNP’s ‘extreme nationalism’
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 7:44pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown in September 2014. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.