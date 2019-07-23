Besides his domestic battles, Boris Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson will become next UK PM after beating Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership race
- Britain’s next prime minister faces crisis at home and abroad
Topic | Britain
Besides his domestic battles, Boris Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran. Photo: Reuters
Former British prime minister Gordon Brown in September 2014. Photo: EPA
Boris Johnson could be the UK’s last prime minister, ex-leader Gordon Brown warns
- Former Labour leader warned a split with Scotland could come from a clash between Johnson’s hardline views and SNP’s ‘extreme nationalism’
Topic | Britain
Former British prime minister Gordon Brown in September 2014. Photo: EPA