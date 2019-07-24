A commemorative plaque is pictured in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France. Photo: AFP
Former SS soldier charged for incitement in Germany after insulting Nazi victims
- The 96-year-old said in an interview that people killed in the French village of Ascq during World War II only had themselves to blame
- If convicted, the accused faces up to five years in jail for incitement and two years for disparaging the memory of the deceased
Topic | Germany
