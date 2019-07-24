Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
New British PM Boris Johnson slams ‘doomsters’, vows to lead UK out of the EU – ‘no ifs, ands or buts’
- Standing outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said after three years of ‘unfounded self-doubt, it is time to change the record’
- Johnson’s journey to Buckingham Palace was briefly delayed by environmental activists calling him to take action against climate change
A mural depicting Donald Trump kissing Boris Johnson is seen on a building in Bristol in May 2016. Photo: Reuters
US president hails Boris Johnson as ‘Britain Trump’ ... but will the bromance last?
- US leader was quick to congratulate Johnson for winning race to be British PM, and called the former London mayor ‘Britain Trump’
- Chemistry between the two has been touted as a chance to reboot ‘special relationship’ between Britain and US, but volatile pair may find it hard to get along
