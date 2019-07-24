Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
Europe

New British PM Boris Johnson slams ‘doomsters’, vows to lead UK out of the EU – ‘no ifs, ands or buts’

  • Standing outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said after three years of ‘unfounded self-doubt, it is time to change the record’
  • Johnson’s journey to Buckingham Palace was briefly delayed by environmental activists calling him to take action against climate change
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A mural depicting Donald Trump kissing Boris Johnson is seen on a building in Bristol in May 2016. Photo: Reuters
Europe

US president hails Boris Johnson as ‘Britain Trump’ ... but will the bromance last?

  • US leader was quick to congratulate Johnson for winning race to be British PM, and called the former London mayor ‘Britain Trump’
  • Chemistry between the two has been touted as a chance to reboot ‘special relationship’ between Britain and US, but volatile pair may find it hard to get along
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:26pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A mural depicting Donald Trump kissing Boris Johnson is seen on a building in Bristol in May 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.