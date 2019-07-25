People cool off in the fountains at Toldbod Plads in Aalborg, Denmark. Photo: AFP
Rail disruption across Europe and number of drownings as record-breaking heatwave continues to bite
- Cyclists in the Tour de France in southern France had to tackle temperatures of well over 30 degrees Celsius
Street performers take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures head past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘This is serious, serious stuff’: officials warn of extreme heat in US as weekend temperatures soar
- Organisers cancelled the New York City Triathlon for the first time, citing ‘severe heat warnings, continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm watches’
