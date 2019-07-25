Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street, on the day he was formally appointed leader. Photo: AFP
Britain: new PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless purge of enemies before moving into No 10
- British PM Boris Johnson overhauls cabinet with Brexit hardliners
- He takes over the leadership with a wafer-thin working majority in parliament
