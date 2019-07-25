French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a flyboard to cross the Channel. Photo: Reuters
Daredevil Frenchman Franky Zapata’s ‘boyhood dream’ suffers setback as he fails to cross English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard
- Franky Zapata took off successfully from Sangatte in northern France but then fell into the Channel during a tricky mid-sea refuelling stop
- Zapata had picked a day that marked 110 years since pioneer Louis Bleriot made the first aeroplane flight across the Channel on July 25, 1909
Franky Zapata flies over the old harbour as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille. Photo: AFP
Daredevil inventor Franky Zapata will cross English Channel on his ‘flyboard’, loaded with fuel on his back
- Planned stunt will go ahead despite authorities warning of potential dangers to shipping
- Franky Zapata will need to refuel at least once during the crossing
