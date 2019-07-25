Channels

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a flyboard to cross the Channel. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Daredevil Frenchman Franky Zapata’s ‘boyhood dream’ suffers setback as he fails to cross English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard

  • Franky Zapata took off successfully from Sangatte in northern France but then fell into the Channel during a tricky mid-sea refuelling stop
  • Zapata had picked a day that marked 110 years since pioneer Louis Bleriot made the first aeroplane flight across the Channel on July 25, 1909
France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:21pm, 25 Jul, 2019

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a flyboard to cross the Channel. Photo: Reuters
Franky Zapata flies over the old harbour as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille. Photo: AFP
Europe

Daredevil inventor Franky Zapata will cross English Channel on his ‘flyboard’, loaded with fuel on his back

  • Planned stunt will go ahead despite authorities warning of potential dangers to shipping
  • Franky Zapata will need to refuel at least once during the crossing
France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:30pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Franky Zapata flies over the old harbour as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille. Photo: AFP
