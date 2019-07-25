Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People cool off in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AP
Europe

Water, sunscreen handed out to homeless people as Paris hits record 42.4C temperature

  • French authorities said the temperature was still rising, as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa that’s trapped between cold stormy systems
Topic |   France
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:05pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People cool off in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People cool off in the fountains at Toldbod Plads in Aalborg, Denmark. Photo: AFP
Europe

Rail disruption across Europe and number of drownings as record-breaking heatwave continues to bite

  • Cyclists in the Tour de France in southern France had to tackle temperatures of well over 30 degrees Celsius
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:41am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People cool off in the fountains at Toldbod Plads in Aalborg, Denmark. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.