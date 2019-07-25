People cool off in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AP
Water, sunscreen handed out to homeless people as Paris hits record 42.4C temperature
- French authorities said the temperature was still rising, as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa that’s trapped between cold stormy systems
Topic | France
People cool off in the fountains at Toldbod Plads in Aalborg, Denmark. Photo: AFP
Rail disruption across Europe and number of drownings as record-breaking heatwave continues to bite
- Cyclists in the Tour de France in southern France had to tackle temperatures of well over 30 degrees Celsius
Topic | Extreme weather
