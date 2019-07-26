People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
Record-high temperatures in Paris as Europe’s heatwave intensifies
- The heatwave, which was expected to ease on Friday, again focused public attention on the problems caused by climate change
- France remains haunted by the early summer of 2003 when 15,000 deaths were blamed on the heat
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate change made French heatwave ‘at least five times more likely’ in hottest June in history
- Global warming probably amplified France’s devastating hot spell, according to an expert from the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford
