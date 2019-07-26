Channels

People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
Europe

Record-high temperatures in Paris as Europe’s heatwave intensifies

  • The heatwave, which was expected to ease on Friday, again focused public attention on the problems caused by climate change
  • France remains haunted by the early summer of 2003 when 15,000 deaths were blamed on the heat
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:30am, 26 Jul, 2019

People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Climate change made French heatwave ‘at least five times more likely’ in hottest June in history

  • Global warming probably amplified France’s devastating hot spell, according to an expert from the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:28am, 3 Jul, 2019

People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France. Photo: EPA-EFE
