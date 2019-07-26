British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Britain plans emergency budget as Boris Johnson braces for no-deal Brexit
- Johnson, who took office on Wednesday, pledged to do a new Brexit deal with the EU
- France said there was no question of renegotiating the divorce deal, but that the two sides still had much to talk about
Topic | Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Britain’s PM Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
New British PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless purge of enemies before moving into No 10 Downing St
- British PM Boris Johnson overhauls cabinet with Brexit hardliners
- He takes over the leadership with a wafer-thin working majority in parliament
Topic | Boris Johnson
Britain’s PM Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP