Carl Beech, 51, claimed that he had been raped and abused by several famous figures in the 1970s and 1980s, including former prime minister Edward Heath.
UK man Carl Beech jailed for 18 years for fabricating story about murderous VIP paedophile ring
- Carl Beech was the key witness in a well-publicised investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and murder
- He claimed VIP paedophile ring involved politicians, military generals, and senior figures in the intelligence services
