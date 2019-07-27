Channels

Flowers placed at the site, where a police officer was stabbed to death in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

American tourist confesses to stabbing Italian policeman to death in Rome

  • A 35-year-old officer, who had just returned from his honeymoon, was stabbed to death while investigating a theft case
  • The murder sparked an outpouring of grief in Italy
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Policemen carry an air-to-air missile seized in northern Italy on Monday. Photo: Italian police via AFP
Europe

Italy seizes 800kg missile from far-right sympathisers after raids uncover huge weapons stash

  • Machine guns, rocket launchers, Neo-Nazi propaganda and Hitler memorabilia were also found
  • Three arrested, including former neo-fascist political candidate Fabio Del Bergiolo, who had planned to sell missile for US$529,000
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:35am, 16 Jul, 2019

