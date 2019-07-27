Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British PM Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson rules out election, says Brexit a ‘massive economic opportunity’

  • The new leader promised to step up negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals and set up free ports to boost the economy
  • Johnson said he was willing to engage with EU partners but only if the backstop clause was removed from the divorce agreement
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British PM Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Britain denies emergency budget as Boris Johnson braces for no-deal Brexit

  • After a junior minister said Johnson had announced there was to be an emergency budget in the autumn, the PM’s spokesman said there were no plans for one
  • France said there was no question of renegotiating the divorce deal, but that the two sides still had much to talk about
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:47pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.