British PM Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson rules out election, says Brexit a ‘massive economic opportunity’
- The new leader promised to step up negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals and set up free ports to boost the economy
- Johnson said he was willing to engage with EU partners but only if the backstop clause was removed from the divorce agreement
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Britain denies emergency budget as Boris Johnson braces for no-deal Brexit
- After a junior minister said Johnson had announced there was to be an emergency budget in the autumn, the PM’s spokesman said there were no plans for one
- France said there was no question of renegotiating the divorce deal, but that the two sides still had much to talk about
