HMS Queen Elizabeth conducts sea trials off the coast of Scotland. She will be fully operational by next year. Photo: UK Royal Navy
‘Leaky Lizzie’ or pride of the fleet? UK’s most advanced aircraft carrier eyes global role after mishaps
- HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, is expected to be operational in 2020
- It has been beset by teething problems including a ‘major leak’ earlier this month
