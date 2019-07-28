Channels

SCMP
The EU's political director Helga Schmid and Iran's deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria. Photo: AP
Europe

Representatives from Europe, China, Russia meet Iran officials in Vienna to salvage nuclear deal

  • Iran surpassed the uranium stockpile and enrichment limits set out in the deal signed in 2015
  • It says it will reserve the move if parties to the agreement can offer enough incentives to offset the sanctions reinstated by Trump after the US pulled out of the accord
Topic |   Austria
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:45pm, 28 Jul, 2019

The EU’s political director Helga Schmid and Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria. Photo: AP
The Trump administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump vetoes Congress’ blocking of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE

  • Trump’s decision to sell weapons in a way intended to bypass congressional review infuriated lawmakers
  • But his administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Jul, 2019

The Trump administration has insisted the arms sales are crucial to protect the region against a growing threat from Iran. Photo: AFP
