Alexandra Macesanu, 15, who vanished on Wednesday in Romania. She is presumed dead after a man admitted killing her and another teenager.
‘He is coming’: terrifying final words of teen Alexandra Macesanu whose rape and murder shocked a Romania
- A mechanic has been detained pending an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, 15, who was last seen last week
- The man has admitted to also murdering Luiza Melencu, 18, who was reported missing in April
Flowers placed at the site, where a police officer was stabbed to death in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two American tourists confess to stabbing Italian policeman to death in Rome
- A 35-year-old officer was stabbed to death while investigating a theft case
- Police said the duo were ‘ready to leave’ Italy when they were found
