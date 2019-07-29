Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alexandra Macesanu, 15, who vanished on Wednesday in Romania. She is presumed dead after a man admitted killing her and another teenager.
Europe

‘He is coming’: terrifying final words of teen Alexandra Macesanu whose rape and murder shocked a Romania

  • A mechanic has been detained pending an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, 15, who was last seen last week
  • The man has admitted to also murdering Luiza Melencu, 18, who was reported missing in April
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:58am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alexandra Macesanu, 15, who vanished on Wednesday in Romania. She is presumed dead after a man admitted killing her and another teenager.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Flowers placed at the site, where a police officer was stabbed to death in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Two American tourists confess to stabbing Italian policeman to death in Rome

  • A 35-year-old officer was stabbed to death while investigating a theft case
  • Police said the duo were ‘ready to leave’ Italy when they were found
Topic |   Italy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:40pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Flowers placed at the site, where a police officer was stabbed to death in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.