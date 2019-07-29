Police officers at the railway station in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
Boy, 8, killed by train in Germany after man pushes him onto railway tracks
- His mother, who was also pushed, narrowly escaped as the high-speed train ran over her son
- Police said they had opened a murder inquiry and were questioning the suspect for a possible motive
Ali Bashar covers his face upon entering the courtroom in Wiesbaden, Germany. Photo: AFP
‘No sincere word of regret’: rejected Iraqi asylum seeker to spend life in jail for brutal rape-murder of German schoolgirl
- Ali Bashar, whose asylum request was rejected in 2016, showed ‘neither remorse nor empathy’, the presiding judge said
- The Iraqi man had battered, raped and strangled the 14-year-old student, then sent false messages from her phone saying she had left on a trip to Paris
