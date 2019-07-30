A man inspects the femur of a Sauropod at the palaeontological site of Angeac-Charente, France. Photo: Reuters
Scientists in France unearth 400kg dinosaur bone likely belonging to largest land animal to ever roam the earth
- The thigh bone, dated about 140 million years old, is the latest discovery at the site near Bordeaux, where thousands of bones have been dug up over the past decade
- Scientists say the femur probably belonged to a sauropod – a plant-eating dinosaur which was the largest land animal to walk the earth
