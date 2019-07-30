Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Could Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit break up the United Kingdom?
- Britain’s new prime minister gets cold reception on Scotland visit, with some calling him a ‘recruiting tool’ for Scottish independence
- Threat of hard Brexit and rise of ‘a nationalist Britain’ could also encourage more people in Northern Ireland to disassociate themselves
Nigel Farage said the Brexit Party was prepared to contest every seat in the next election. File photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson won the vote, but could Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party get the prize?
- Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party eyes contesting every seat if a UK election is called
- Farage can count on the support of his ‘friend’ US President Donald Trump
