Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Could Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit break up the United Kingdom?

  • Britain’s new prime minister gets cold reception on Scotland visit, with some calling him a ‘recruiting tool’ for Scottish independence
  • Threat of hard Brexit and rise of ‘a nationalist Britain’ could also encourage more people in Northern Ireland to disassociate themselves
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

Nigel Farage said the Brexit Party was prepared to contest every seat in the next election. File photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson won the vote, but could Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party get the prize?

  • Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party eyes contesting every seat if a UK election is called
  • Farage can count on the support of his ‘friend’ US President Donald Trump
Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Jul, 2019

