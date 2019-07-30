Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson ‘turbo-charges’ plans for no-deal Brexit

  • Johnson has promised ‘all necessary funding’ beyond the US$5.1 billion already allocated
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:33pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Could Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit break up the United Kingdom?

  • Britain’s new prime minister gets cold reception on Scotland visit, with some calling him a ‘recruiting tool’ for Scottish independence
  • Threat of hard Brexit and rise of ‘a nationalist Britain’ could also encourage more people in Northern Ireland to disassociate themselves
Topic |   Boris Johnson
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.