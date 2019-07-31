Miejsce Odrzanskie is a village with about 300 people. Photo: Slawomir Milejski, CC BY-SA 4.0
For 12 years, only girls have been born in this Polish village. Now its mayor is offering a reward for the first baby boy
- Mayor Rajmund Frischko won’t give details on incentive, but promises gift will be ‘attractive’
- Genetics expert from Medical University of Warsaw has agreed to look into situation at Miejsce Odrzanskie, home to about 300 people
