Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the first meeting of the National Policing Board at the Home Office in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Britain sets aside extra US$2.6 billion to prepare for no-deal Brexit in move Labour Party calls ‘an appalling waste’
- Move is latest signal that new PM Boris Johnson is serious about leaving EU on October 31, with or without an agreement
- Labour Party accuses government of squandering money, saying funds could have been spent on ‘schools, hospitals and people’
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Could Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit break up the United Kingdom?
- Britain’s new prime minister gets cold reception on Scotland visit, with some calling him a ‘recruiting tool’ for Scottish independence
- Threat of hard Brexit and rise of ‘a nationalist Britain’ could also encourage more people in Northern Ireland to disassociate themselves
Topic | Boris Johnson
