Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the first meeting of the National Policing Board at the Home Office in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain sets aside extra US$2.6 billion to prepare for no-deal Brexit in move Labour Party calls ‘an appalling waste’

  • Move is latest signal that new PM Boris Johnson is serious about leaving EU on October 31, with or without an agreement
  • Labour Party accuses government of squandering money, saying funds could have been spent on ‘schools, hospitals and people’
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:34am, 1 Aug, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the first meeting of the National Policing Board at the Home Office in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Could Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit break up the United Kingdom?

  • Britain’s new prime minister gets cold reception on Scotland visit, with some calling him a ‘recruiting tool’ for Scottish independence
  • Threat of hard Brexit and rise of ‘a nationalist Britain’ could also encourage more people in Northern Ireland to disassociate themselves
Topic |   Boris Johnson
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: AFP
