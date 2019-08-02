Channels

Liberal Democrats’ Jane Dodds won the by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson’s parliamentary majority falls to one as Conservatives lose Britain by-election

  • The defeat leaves the British PM in danger of being unable to control parliament when it returns from a summer break next month
  • The result extends a recent revival for the Lib-Dems, thanks to its firm stand against the country’s split from the EU
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:13pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Nigel Farage said the Brexit Party was prepared to contest every seat in the next election. File photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson won the vote, but could Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party get the prize?

  • Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party eyes contesting every seat if a UK election is called
  • Farage can count on the support of his ‘friend’ US President Donald Trump
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Jul, 2019

