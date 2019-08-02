Channels

US rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Swedish prosecutor calls for six-month jail term for rapper A$AP Rocky

  • The rapper told the court that he had acted in self-defence after his bodyguard was attacked
  • He was was arrested in July along with three other people following a street brawl in Stockholm
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:31pm, 2 Aug, 2019

US rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: Reuters
Rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
Europe

I will guarantee bail for A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump tells Sweden’s Stefan Lofven

  • Rocky has been held in Sweden for weeks as police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight
  • The Swedish leader said he was aware Trump ‘has a personal interest in the case’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:46pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: AFP
