US rapper A$AP Rocky. Photo: Reuters
Swedish prosecutor calls for six-month jail term for rapper A$AP Rocky
- The rapper told the court that he had acted in self-defence after his bodyguard was attacked
- He was was arrested in July along with three other people following a street brawl in Stockholm
I will guarantee bail for A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump tells Sweden’s Stefan Lofven
- Rocky has been held in Sweden for weeks as police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight
- The Swedish leader said he was aware Trump ‘has a personal interest in the case’
