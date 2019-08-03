Members of the emergency services inspect the scene of the poisoning. Photo: AFP
Russia slapped with more sanctions over novichok attack on former spy Sergei Skripal
- The Salisbury attack, the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War Two, caused an international outcry
- The US will also limit the export of goods and technology to Russia that could be used in the country’s chemical and biological arms programmes
