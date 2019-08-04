Channels

The HMS Westminster, which shadowed the Chinese warship through the English Channel. Photo: AP
Europe

UK Royal Navy shadows Chinese destroyer Xian through English Channel

  • The Xian was returning from Russia’s annual Navy Days in St. Petersburg
  • UK commander said Xian ‘conducted herself in a safe and professional manner’
Topic |   Chinese military
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:53am, 4 Aug, 2019

The HMS Westminster, which shadowed the Chinese warship through the English Channel. Photo: AP
Chinese sailors line up on the deck of the Xian guided-missile destroyer during Russia’s Navy Day parade near St Petersburg on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Navy Day parade the latest sign of stronger military ties between China and Russia

  • Chinese destroyer joins annual naval display held near St Petersburg amid a series of operations between the two countries
  • Joint events suggest they have entered a ‘quasi alliance’ that is partly about putting pressure on US President Donald Trump, analyst says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:51am, 31 Jul, 2019

Chinese sailors line up on the deck of the Xian guided-missile destroyer during Russia’s Navy Day parade near St Petersburg on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
