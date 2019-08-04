The HMS Westminster, which shadowed the Chinese warship through the English Channel. Photo: AP
UK Royal Navy shadows Chinese destroyer Xian through English Channel
- The Xian was returning from Russia’s annual Navy Days in St. Petersburg
- UK commander said Xian ‘conducted herself in a safe and professional manner’
Chinese sailors line up on the deck of the Xian guided-missile destroyer during Russia’s Navy Day parade near St Petersburg on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Navy Day parade the latest sign of stronger military ties between China and Russia
- Chinese destroyer joins annual naval display held near St Petersburg amid a series of operations between the two countries
- Joint events suggest they have entered a ‘quasi alliance’ that is partly about putting pressure on US President Donald Trump, analyst says
