Actor Kevin Spacey read a poem about a worn-out and dejected boxer during an unexpected performance at a Rome museum. Photo: Twitter
Europe

Guests ‘speechless’ as Kevin Spacey reads poem at exclusive event at Rome museum

  • Two-time Oscar winner recited Italian poet Gabriele Tinti’s ‘The Boxer’ at the National Roman Museum
  • Spacey read: ‘They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff. Life was over in a moment’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:44am, 4 Aug, 2019

