Actor Kevin Spacey read a poem about a worn-out and dejected boxer during an unexpected performance at a Rome museum. Photo: Twitter
Guests ‘speechless’ as Kevin Spacey reads poem at exclusive event at Rome museum
- Two-time Oscar winner recited Italian poet Gabriele Tinti’s ‘The Boxer’ at the National Roman Museum
- Spacey read: ‘They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff. Life was over in a moment’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
