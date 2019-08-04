Franky Zapata passes Calais on his jet-powered ‘flyboard’ during the cross-Channel attempt on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Daredevil Frenchman Franky Zapata flies hoverboard across English Channel on second attempt
- Zapata, a 40-year-old former jet-ski champion, first tried the trip on July 25 – the 110th anniversary of the first crossing of the Channel by plane
- But that bid was cut short when he fell into the water after failing to refuel – his backpack carrying only enough to keep him aloft for around 10 minutes
French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a flyboard to cross the Channel. Photo: Reuters
Daredevil Frenchman Franky Zapata’s ‘boyhood dream’ suffers setback as he fails to cross English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard
- Franky Zapata took off successfully from Sangatte in northern France but then fell into the Channel during a tricky mid-sea refuelling stop
- Zapata had picked a day that marked 110 years since pioneer Louis Bleriot made the first aeroplane flight across the Channel on July 25, 1909
