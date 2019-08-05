Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Emergency crews at the Tate Modern gallery in London, where a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform. Photo: AP
Europe

Teen arrested for attempted murder after ‘throwing’ boy, 6, from London’s Tate Modern

  • Six-year-old boy fights for his life after being thrown from viewing platform
  • 17-year-old boy was arrested by police and taken into custody
Topic |   Britain
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 1:54am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emergency crews at the Tate Modern gallery in London, where a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

‘Lock your doors’: manhunt for Canadian teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky moves to remote town of York Landing

  • Book by Schmegelsky’s father describes his mental health, harassment convictions involving ex-wife and relationship with fugitive son
  • Duo are sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:20pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.