Emergency crews at the Tate Modern gallery in London, where a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform. Photo: AP
Teen arrested for attempted murder after ‘throwing’ boy, 6, from London’s Tate Modern
- Six-year-old boy fights for his life after being thrown from viewing platform
- 17-year-old boy was arrested by police and taken into custody
Topic | Britain
Bryer Schmegelsky (left) and Kam McLeod are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia. Photo: RCMP via EPA-EFE
‘Lock your doors’: manhunt for Canadian teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky moves to remote town of York Landing
- Book by Schmegelsky’s father describes his mental health, harassment convictions involving ex-wife and relationship with fugitive son
- Duo are sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia
Topic | Crime
