An ad, part of a campaign by Coca-Cola promoting gay acceptance, is seen in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. The writing on the billboard reads: “Zero sugar, zero prejudice.” Photo: Reuters
Coca-Cola ads promoting gay tolerance spark call for boycott in Hungary
- Ads show gay people and couples smiling with slogans like ‘zero sugar, zero prejudice’
- According to 2018 study, nearly two-thirds of Hungarians believe gay people should be free to live as they please, up from less than half in 2002
Topic | Hungary
Lil Nas X recently came out as gay. He is part of growing number of rappers challenging hip hop’s homophobia.
From Lil Nas X to Frank Ocean, the gay rappers changing hip hop’s homophobic culture
- Hip hop has a long history of gay slurs and homophobic attitudes, but a new generation of rappers is changing this
- Lil Nas X, who came out on the last day of Pride Month, joins a growing roster of gay male hip hop artists
Topic | Music
