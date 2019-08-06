The mix-up happened at the Leicester Royal Infirmary. Photo: Victuallers, CC BY-SA 3.0
Circumcised by mistake, British man Terry Brazier gets US$24,000 payout from hospital
- Patient, 70, was supposed to undergo bladder operation at Leicester Royal Infirmary, but staff mixed up his notes
- Brazier said he was so distracted chatting with nurses that he did not realise he was getting a different procedure until it was too late
