Passengers shared videos on Twitter that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin. Photo: Reuters
British Airways flight evacuated in Spain after smoke fills cabin
- One passenger on the flight from London tweeted videos that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin and claimed that a fire had broken out
Topic | Britain
Passengers shared videos on Twitter that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin. Photo: Reuters
Thai Airways cabin crew selfie with Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Twitter / @yuhtlerd
Thai Airways comes under fire for cabin crew’s selfies with opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
- The pictures were taken in the past week as the billionaire politician was travelling on a Thai Airways flight with his family, according to local media
- In a video message, the airline’s president called for ‘professionalism’ to avoid creating a backlash or accusations of having a ‘hidden agenda’
Topic | Thailand
Thai Airways cabin crew selfie with Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Twitter / @yuhtlerd