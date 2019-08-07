Germany legalised the use of e-scooters in the hope they may help reduce the carbon footprint of urban areas. Photo: AFP
Oktoberfest, beer and e-scooters. What could possibly go wrong?
- Over 400 riders caught under influence of alcohol in Munich since vehicles legalised in June
Topic | Germany
There are more than 90,000 personal mobility devices in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Is Singapore on the right path with tighter rules for e-scooters and hoverboards?
- The Lion City says it will tighten rules for personal mobility devices (PMDs) following public outcries over pedestrian safety and fire safety
- The senior minister for transport says a complete ban is out of the question, but reaction to the stricter laws from retailers and users has been mixed
Topic | Singapore
