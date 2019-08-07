Boris Johnson took office on July 24 promising to change the terms of a Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, or walk away. Photo: EPA
Explained: can a UK election stop a no-deal Brexit?
- There is speculation that Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call an early election to strengthen his mandate for a no-deal Brexit
Critics say Jeremy Corbyn is missing in action, unelectable and whose insistence on clinging on to power is threatening the very existence of the Labour Party. Photo: EPA
Jeremy Corbyn: Britain’s saviour or great white nope?
- Electoral support fades for UK opposition leader amid disillusionment over his failure to oppose Brexit
