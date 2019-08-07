A beer is served at the Great British Beer Festival. Photo: AFP
UK beer festival bans sexist drink names, bawdy imagery
- Drinks with crude stereotyping – such as Slack Alice, a cider described as ‘a little tart’ – have been banned from the event
- The move comes in the wake of the UK’s burgeoning #MeToo movement and a backlash against sexual harassment and abuse
Topic | Britain
