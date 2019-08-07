Channels

A beer is served at the Great British Beer Festival. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK beer festival bans sexist drink names, bawdy imagery

  • Drinks with crude stereotyping – such as Slack Alice, a cider described as ‘a little tart’ – have been banned from the event
  • The move comes in the wake of the UK’s burgeoning #MeToo movement and a backlash against sexual harassment and abuse
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 7:33pm, 7 Aug, 2019

A beer is served at the Great British Beer Festival. Photo: AFP
Music fans at the Glastonbury festival in England, which this year banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles. Photo: AFP
Arts & Culture

Sustainable music festivals: the plastic-free, carbon neutral events making a big difference

  • Arts and music festivals can be terrible for the environment, from the waste they create to the energy required to host them
  • Events like Thailand’s Wonderfruit and Singapore’s Garden Beats, however – both certified carbon-free – have found ways to hugely reduce their impact
Topic |   Sustainable Living
Richard Lord

Richard Lord  

Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Music fans at the Glastonbury festival in England, which this year banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles. Photo: AFP
