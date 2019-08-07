Channels

A police officer asks a woman not to sit on the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Tourists in Italy face ‘fascist-style’ fines for unruly behaviour such as sitting on steps, eating messily

  • The measures were among a raft of rules reinforced by authorities in early June, with fines of up to 250 euros for sitting down and 400 euros for making a mess
  • Walking around bare-chested, jumping into fountains and dragging wheeled suitcases down historic staircases are also banned
Topic |   Tourism
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:08pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Extra police will patrol an area once renowned as a haven of rebellion against authority but now being overwhelmed by tourism. File photo: AFP
Europe

How Prague wants to protect its famous Lennon Wall from drunk tourists and vandals

  • Extra police and surveillance cameras to arrive as protest site becomes open-air gallery
Topic |   European Union
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:25pm, 5 Aug, 2019

