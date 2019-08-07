A police officer asks a woman not to sit on the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Tourists in Italy face ‘fascist-style’ fines for unruly behaviour such as sitting on steps, eating messily
- The measures were among a raft of rules reinforced by authorities in early June, with fines of up to 250 euros for sitting down and 400 euros for making a mess
- Walking around bare-chested, jumping into fountains and dragging wheeled suitcases down historic staircases are also banned
Topic | Tourism
A police officer asks a woman not to sit on the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Extra police will patrol an area once renowned as a haven of rebellion against authority but now being overwhelmed by tourism. File photo: AFP
How Prague wants to protect its famous Lennon Wall from drunk tourists and vandals
- Extra police and surveillance cameras to arrive as protest site becomes open-air gallery
Topic | European Union
Extra police will patrol an area once renowned as a haven of rebellion against authority but now being overwhelmed by tourism. File photo: AFP