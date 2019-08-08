British astrophysicist Natalie Christopher in a photo taken in April 2014. Photo: Bryan Peazon via AFP
Missing British scientist Natalie Christopher found dead in Greece
- Astrophysicist’s body discovered in ravine on island of Ikaria two days after she disappeared
- Her partner said she went out for jog and never returned, while Greek media reported that blood was found in couple’s hotel room
A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin
- The 15-year-old went missing on Sunday morning after checking in with her family to the Dusun Resort, in southern Negeri Sembilan state
- Family members said they found the window of her room open in the morning without any trace of her
