Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British astrophysicist Natalie Christopher in a photo taken in April 2014. Photo: Bryan Peazon via AFP
Europe

Missing British scientist Natalie Christopher found dead in Greece

  • Astrophysicist’s body discovered in ravine on island of Ikaria two days after she disappeared
  • Her partner said she went out for jog and never returned, while Greek media reported that blood was found in couple’s hotel room
Topic |   Greece
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:51am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

British astrophysicist Natalie Christopher in a photo taken in April 2014. Photo: Bryan Peazon via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin

  • The 15-year-old went missing on Sunday morning after checking in with her family to the Dusun Resort, in southern Negeri Sembilan state
  • Family members said they found the window of her room open in the morning without any trace of her
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:24pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo of Nora Anne Quoirin outside a school in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.