Passengers wait in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

British Airways faces passenger anger as tens of thousands hit by computer failure

  • Company refuses to reveal number of flights affected, but tracking website lists 140 cancelled and 370 delayed
  • London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and City were the airports most affected by glitch, but knock-on effects were felt elsewhere in Britain and Europe
Updated: 7:18am, 8 Aug, 2019

Passengers wait in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Passengers shared videos on Twitter that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin. Photo: Reuters
Europe

British Airways flight evacuated in Spain after smoke fills cabin

  • One passenger on the flight from London tweeted videos that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin and claimed that a fire had broken out
Updated: 9:52pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Passengers shared videos on Twitter that appeared to show the smoke-filled cabin. Photo: Reuters
