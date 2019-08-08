Beatles lookalikes are joined by thousands of fans gathered to walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing. Photo: AP
Beatles fans come together for Abbey Road album cover 50th anniversary
- The picture of Britain’s legendary Fab Four walking over the pedestrian crossing outside the studios was shot for the sleeve of their final studio album
- The crossing has drawn pilgrims from across the world ever since, with countless fans having walked over the zebra crossing, replicating the picture
Topic | Music
Beatles lookalikes are joined by thousands of fans gathered to walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing. Photo: AP
Two people attach a message ‘Hong Kong, add oil!’ to the Lennon Wall at Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
How Hong Kong’s Lennon Walls became showcases for art and design of extradition bill protests
- Walls have sprung up all over Hong Kong in past two weeks, having been first seen in city during Occupy protests in 2014
- The Hong Kong iterations are based on an original one that was mounted in Prague after John Lennon’s assassination in 1980
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Two people attach a message ‘Hong Kong, add oil!’ to the Lennon Wall at Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang