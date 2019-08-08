Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beatles lookalikes are joined by thousands of fans gathered to walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing. Photo: AP
Europe

Beatles fans come together for Abbey Road album cover 50th anniversary

  • The picture of Britain’s legendary Fab Four walking over the pedestrian crossing outside the studios was shot for the sleeve of their final studio album
  • The crossing has drawn pilgrims from across the world ever since, with countless fans having walked over the zebra crossing, replicating the picture
Topic |   Music
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:58pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beatles lookalikes are joined by thousands of fans gathered to walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Two people attach a message ‘Hong Kong, add oil!’ to the Lennon Wall at Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

How Hong Kong’s Lennon Walls became showcases for art and design of extradition bill protests

  • Walls have sprung up all over Hong Kong in past two weeks, having been first seen in city during Occupy protests in 2014
  • The Hong Kong iterations are based on an original one that was mounted in Prague after John Lennon’s assassination in 1980
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 3:18pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two people attach a message ‘Hong Kong, add oil!’ to the Lennon Wall at Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.