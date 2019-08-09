A tourist bus enters the Chernobyl exclusion zone on August 1. Photo: AFP
British scientists use grain from site of Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine to make ‘artisan’ vodka
- A reactor explosion in 1986 left an area of 30 kilometres around the nuclear power plant declared unsafe for human habitation for 24,000 years
- Now, grain from the exclusion zone is being made into ‘high-quality moonshine’ that could be mass produced to help the region’s recovery
