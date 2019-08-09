Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a hard hat on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

‘Bags of time’ left to renegotiate Brexit with EU, claims Britain’s Boris Johnson with less than two months to go

  • With just 84 days to go until the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc, the prime minister says further negotiation and compromise are possible
  • His European counterparts disagree, however, and are unwilling to reopen the withdrawal agreement as a messy no-deal Brexit looms
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:26am, 9 Aug, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a hard hat on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson took office on July 24 promising to change the terms of a Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, or walk away. Photo: EPA
Europe

Explained: can a UK election stop a no-deal Brexit?

  • There is speculation that Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call an early election to strengthen his mandate for a no-deal Brexit
Topic |   Explainers
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:13pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Boris Johnson took office on July 24 promising to change the terms of a Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, or walk away. Photo: EPA
