Activists protest against the Archbishop of Krakow who stirred outrage by warning against an ‘LGBT plague’ in Poland. Photo: AFP
Poland at war over gay rights before ‘pride and prejudice’ election
- Homosexuality became the hottest electoral issue after the leader of Poland’s ruling party condemned gay rights as a ‘threat’ in April
- Opponents have seized upon this to slam the Law and Justice party for its close links to the influential Catholic Church
Topic | Poland
