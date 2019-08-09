Britain’s economy has contracted for the first time since 2012. Photo: AFP
UK economy shrinks for first time in 7 years amid Brexit chaos, sparks recession fears
- The data, which was worse than market expectations for zero growth, sent the pound sliding against the euro
- Another contraction in the current third quarter would put the country in official recession
Boris Johnson took office on July 24 promising to change the terms of a Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, or walk away. Photo: EPA
