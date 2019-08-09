Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini takes a selfie with supporters in Termoli, southern Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Italian coalition teeters as deputy PM Matteo Salvini pulls support, calls for snap polls

  • Prime Minister Conte, who has held several rounds of talks to try to ease the crisis, called on Salvini to justify his move
  • The opposition has asked the government to resign, arguing it no longer has a workable majority in parliament
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:29pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini takes a selfie with supporters in Termoli, southern Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.