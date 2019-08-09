The accused are escorted inside the building where the alleged crime took place in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five French teens charged over gang rape of Norwegian woman in Spain
- The woman told police she and a friend had joined the men at a flat in Benidorm after meeting them on social media
- She said her friend later left the flat and she was left alone with the five men, whom she accused of raping her
Topic | Spain
Carl Beech, 51, claimed that he had been raped and abused by several famous figures in the 1970s and 1980s, including former prime minister Edward Heath.
UK man Carl Beech jailed for 18 years for fabricating story about murderous VIP paedophile ring
- Carl Beech was the key witness in a well-publicised investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and murder
- He claimed VIP paedophile ring involved politicians, military generals, and senior figures in the intelligence services
Topic | Britain
