Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Downing Street cancels staff leave, hinting at likelihood of UK snap election

  • Boris Johnson tells civil servants their main focus is to prepare for a no-deal Brexit
  • Opposition parties clash over conditions for a coalition prepared to stop a no-deal Brexit
Topic |   Brexit
Updated: 12:43pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Whatever lies ahead for Britain and its economy, the likely prime minister in waiting, Boris Johnson, is determined to take the nation out of the EU on October 31. Photo: AP
Why a no-deal Brexit is a big deal for Britain and the rest of the world

  • With Boris Johnson tipped to become Britain’s prime minister, a no-deal Brexit is suddenly likelier than ever, but few people really understand what that means for businesses and the economy
Updated: 11:02pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Whatever lies ahead for Britain and its economy, the likely prime minister in waiting, Boris Johnson, is determined to take the nation out of the EU on October 31. Photo: AP
